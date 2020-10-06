Kellyanne Conway Berates Daughter in F-Bomb TikTok Video: ‘You’ve Lied About Your Mother About COVID!’ — WATCH

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway was captured on video by her daughter Claudia demanding that she clarify one of her TikTok posts which said that her mother lied to her about her coronavirus diagnosis. Kellyanne Conway announced that she had tested positive last Friday. Claudia has also said she has the virus.

“Do it now,” Kellyanne demanded, in the brief clip. “You say, ‘correction, my mom had three tests.’ You’ve caused so much disruption. You’ve lied about your f**king mother about COVID?”

Replied Claudia: “I guess I misinterpreted it.”

“You guess you misinterpreted it? You guess you misinterpreted it?” Kellyanne gasped.

“Yeah, you said [your test] was negative. So I spent the day with you,” replied Claudia, suggesting she got COVID from her mother.

On another part of the clip, Claudia wrote the following text: “Little clarification from my previous posts. My mother claims that she did not lie to me. She had three tests done, first negative, second two positive. We were not in communication. I misinterpreted it.”

Kellyanne Conway later posted the following tweet after the video went viral: “My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick.”