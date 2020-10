In videos shot after Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center but before he shot (the helicopter is still there) last night’s propaganda video, the president appears out of breath and in some pain, suggesting his “domination” of the virus isn’t all he cracked it up to be. Shortly after these clips were posted, #GaspingForAir trended on Twitter.

Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020