Exposé Details Lewd Behavior by Trump Finance Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle That Led to Ouster from FOX News, $4 Million Payoff to Former Assistant

The New Yorker‘s Jane Mayer spills the tea on Trump campaign finance chair Kimberly Guilfoyle’s July 2018 departure from FOX News where she was a co-host of The Five. At the time, there was talk of inappropriate sexual conduct, but Mayer now breaks the story wide open, providing details of Guilfoyle’s behavior toward a former assistant which led to a $4 million sexual harassment payoff from FOX.

Wrote Mayer: “According to a dozen well-informed sources familiar with her complaints, the assistant alleged that Guilfoyle, her direct supervisor, subjected her frequently to degrading, abusive, and sexually inappropriate behavior; among other things, she said that she was frequently required to work at Guilfoyle’s New York apartment while the Fox host displayed herself naked, and was shown photographs of the genitalia of men with whom Guilfoyle had had sexual relations.”

“The draft complaint also alleged that Guilfoyle spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life, and on one occasion demanded a massage of her bare thighs,” Mayer wrote. “Other times, she said, Guilfoyle told her to submit to a Fox employee’s demands for sexual favors, encouraged her to sleep with wealthy and powerful men, asked her to critique her naked body, demanded that she share a room with her on business trips, required her to sleep over at her apartment, and exposed herself to her, making her feel deeply uncomfortable.”

The full story HERE.