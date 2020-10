Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican Party, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to RNC spokesperson Mike Reed.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

McDaniel had coronavirus and they kept it a secret. Hicks had coronavirus and they kept it a secret. It sure sounds like the Trump White House was involved in a multi-day cover up to prevent the public from knowing the truth. October 2, 2020