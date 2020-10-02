Trump Supporter Eyed by Law Enforcement After Viral Video Threatens ‘War’ if Biden Wins Election: ‘Us Rednecks … We Comin’ and Comin’ Strong’ — WATCH

Zachary Poole, an Ohio “redneck” Trump supporter, has the attention of law enforcement after posting a video threatening “a war” if Biden wins. Poole’s video has been viewed millions of times. Poole’s video was posted around the time Trump told the white supremacist group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday night’s debate.

Said Poole: “I don’t know if a lot of y’all understand this or not but come November there’s a war coming. Whoever wins, and it’s down to two, we already know this…one or the other is going to win. As a certain supporter, we know which one’s gonna win…Trump 2020. … The reason why I say there’s a war comin’, is cause of Trump wins, BLM and all them other Antifa dumbasses are gonna try to start a war. We ready, don’t worry. We ready. Us rednecks and stuff, we ready for y’all. But if Biden wins, we comin’ and we comin’ strong.”

One of Trump's Proud Boys threatens to start a war when Biden wins pic.twitter.com/pUVSV0Hknq October 1, 2020

TMZ reports: “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the video was almost immediately reported to the Williamsburg Village PD in Ohio, along with concerned citizens forwarding it to the FBI. It’s being taken very seriously too — we’re told Poole’s online post and social media are being monitored by police, though no official investigation has been launched or charges filed. Our sources say the Williamsburg police have also contacted the FBI about the video because they feel Poole’s words could be perceived as a threat against people of different races and religions … and the feds have more experience with hate crimes.”