Leslie Stahl Derails Trump’s Brag of Greatest Economy in US History: ‘You Know That’s Not True’ — WATCH

In a first preview from the reportedly contentious 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl set to air on Sunday night, the veteran CBS journalist challenges Trump on his boasts about the economy.

ICYMI: Trump Attacks Leslie Stahl at Pennsylvania Rally and on Twitter After Abruptly Ending Contentious ’60 Minutes’ Interview: WATCH

“We created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” said Trump in the clip.

“You know that’s not true,” countered Stahl.

“It is totally true,” Trump replied.

“No…” replied Stahl.

Stahl went on to ask Trump about what his priority for the future is (it’s not the coronavirus) and the U.S.’s biggest foreign adversary (Trump says it’s China).