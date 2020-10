Former President Barack Obama hammered Donald Trump on the Biden campaign trail in Philadelphia on Wednesday, delivering a blistering speech that took the 45th president to task for favoring billionaires, his dismal failure at responding to the coronavirus pandemic, his support for wacko conspiracy theories, and his plans to take away healthcare from millions.

Enjoy the speech, well clipped by VOX’s Aaron Rupar, below:

Obama: "[Trump] has not shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself & his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show he can use to get attention..the only people truly better off than they were 4 years ago are billionaires who got his tax cuts" pic.twitter.com/TuEZ1dVfjO October 21, 2020

Obama: "I get that this POTUS wants full credit for the economy that he inherited, and 0 blame for the pandemic he ignored. But the job doesn't work that way. Tweeting at the TV doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better. You've got to have a plan." pic.twitter.com/eV5bxUX1nN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

Obama: "The economic damage [Trump] inflicted by botching the pandemic response means he'll be the first president since Herbert Hoover to actually lose jobs." pic.twitter.com/rGEnpWLDYK October 21, 2020

Obama: "You'll be able to go about your lives knowing that POTUS is not going to retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or that Navy SEALs didn't actually kill bin Laden. Think about that. The president retweeted that. Imagine. What? What?" pic.twitter.com/oFioPjz25D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

You can hear the exasperation in Obama's voice that the country is even in this situation.



"The person who runs Medicaid right now is doing their best to kick people off Medicaid … come on." pic.twitter.com/Xc6oL2ATCu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

Obama: "Believe me, I've got first-hand experience with the way Republicans in Congress abuse the rules to make it easy for special interests to stop progress. But we can make things better. And we sure shouldn't be making things worse." pic.twitter.com/ONvJfzTvJZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020