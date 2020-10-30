‘Uber Eats’ Sticks the Landing After ‘One Million Moms’ Attacks Spox Jonathan Van Ness as ‘Prancing, Non-Binary Cross-Dresser’ — WATCH

Uber Eats has come to the defense of its spokesperson Jonathan Van Ness after American Family Association’s One Million Moms made the Queer Eye star the target of its latest anti-LGBTQ campaign.

OMM’s shrieking harpie leader sent out a call to action this week, after viewing Uber Eats’ new ad campaign, below: “Casting a cross-dresser in its ads screams liberal agenda and turns off potential Uber Eats customers. … Shame on Uber Eats for attempting to brainwash viewers with an agenda instead of focusing on providing a helpful service, especially during a pandemic. … Instead of making audiences lose their appetite by glamorizing a LGBTQ lifestyle, Uber Eats should focus on what it does and remain neutral on controversial issues. For anyone curious or struggling with his or her sexual identity, watching someone prance around in the opposite sex’s clothing is not the answer.”

Uber Eats stuck the landing, telling NBC News: “At Uber Eats, we’re unapologetically committed to representing the flavor spectrum. From tacos to talent, we like it spicy. JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and … self-confidence, qualities millions of moms everywhere can—and do—support.”