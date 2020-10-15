Puerto Vallarta’s Mantamar Beach Club Fined After Men are Filmed Having Sex in See-Through Pool

Puerto Vallarta’s Mantamar Beach Club, a hub of the gay scene in the Mexican resort town, was fined this week after men were filmed having sex in a transparent pool that faces the beach.

The Mazatlan Post reported: “The Mantamar beach club paid a fine of 22,179.60 pesos (just over $1,000 USD) this week, for having allowed sex in one of its transparent pools. The information was confirmed today by official sources, it was learned that the representatives of this beach club made the payment that municipal courts set them last week. It is also confirmed that the regulation department did not order a closure and the beach club continues to work as usual.”