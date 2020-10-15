NBC Censored Demi Lovato’s ‘VOTE’ Message Because Her New Song ‘Commander in Chief’ is Anti-Trump: REPORT

Demi Lovato this week released “Commander in Chief”, a new anti-Trump anthem, and it’s already causing controversy. On last night’s Billboard Music Awards, NBC reportedly censored a message from her to “Vote” because the track criticizes the president (see below).

Lovato responded to trolls of the track on social media as well, saying “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career.”

Sings Lovato on the track: “We were taught when we were young, If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some. We won’t give up, stand our ground. We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down. Loud and proud, best believe We’ll still take knee, while you’re Commander in Chief.”

Lovato spoke about the track with CNN: “It’s very important for me that I get to use my platform for something bigger than just singing. There’s been so many times when I wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions and then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that. I think one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear, and then he has to answer those questions to everybody and not just me.”

Lovato performed the track at last night’s Billboard Music Awards, where her VOTE message was censored by NBC.

TMZ, which posted footage of the performance and the broadcast, reports: “We’ve obtained footage of Demi’s performance — the way she wanted it to air and it was originally recorded — and at the end the word “VOTE” is very clearly displayed across the video board on the stage. That final message was gone when the show aired on TV. In its place — a close-up of Demi at the piano. Sources say the network pulled the plug on the ‘VOTE’ message because the song itself was a slam on Trump and the ‘VOTE’ message was a call to vote against him.”

NBC has been under fire for scheduling a Trump Town Hall on Thursday night at the exact same time Joe Biden had an already scheduled Town Hall on ABC.