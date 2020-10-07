Grilled Repeatedly, Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) Refuses to Say She’s Proud of Her Support of Trump: WATCH

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) faced off against her Democratic opponent Mark Kelly in a Tuesday night debate and things got really awkward when McSally was asked if she’s proud of her support of Donald Trump.

Said McSally: “I’m proud to be fighting for Arizona every single day.”

Replied the moderator: “Is that a yes or no for President Trump?”

“Putting legislation on President Trump’s desk,” McSally continued, ignoring the question.

“So you’re proud of your support for President Trump?” the moderator asked a third time.

He never got his answer.

CNN reports: “The response was simpler for Kelly, who called the President’s overall behavior and actions in office ‘not acceptable.’ McSally’s response underscored her perilous position just four weeks before Election Day, as she tries to woo Trump supporters and independents in a state that appears to have turned on the President.”