Randy Rainbow and Patti LuPone Put Donald on Notice, Musically Moderating the Presidential Debate: WATCH

Randy Rainbow was all set this week to moderate the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden when Trump’s constant interruptions caused him to have a panic attack and let out a piercing shriek.

That shriek was enough to summon Broadway diva Patti LuPone, who appeared in a cloud of pink smoke.

“When gay men are in crisis, I just materialize,” LuPone explained.

“Patti I’m getting nervous. What if this (pointing at Trump) gets reelected?” said Rainbow.

“You’ve gotta think positive, doll,” LuPone reassured. “Imagine how much better life would be if Trump got dumped.”

Replied Rainbow: “If Donald got fired, we could go back to life as we once knew it, miserable and unfair but at least without the daily threat of complete authoritarianism and apocalyptic destruction.”

“Wouldn’t that be nice?” imagined LuPone.

Let’s all imagine it: