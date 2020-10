The Late Late Show‘s James Corden took Donald Trump’s coronavirus negligence and turned it into song, with the help of Paul McCartney.

Inspired by President Trump's return to the White House, James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed."

Sang Corden: “Maybe I’m a man and maybe I don’t wear a mask because I don’t care about others, science I don’t really understand. … Maybe I’m immune to the way the polls are looking now, maybe I’m afraid it’s not Fake News. Maybe I’m immune to all the lies that I have made, I shouldn’t have downplayed. Maybe I’m afraid that I might lose this.”