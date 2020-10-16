Matracia Tries to Break Free of His Demons in ‘In My Head’ — WATCH

Matracia, the project of Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Dylan Matracia, has released its latest single and video “In My Head”. Matracia last appeared here in February 2019 when we featured his track “Summer Cruel” and its accompanying video, shot in Provincetown.

The new video, which was initiated pre-pandemic, was directed by John Paul Ward.

“I’ve been sober now for over two years, but this song was written during the first month of that process,” writes Matracia, who calls it a song about “being single, queer, and pursuing sex while sober. The ropes for me represent alcohol and sex as having entangled me in a negative, behavioral-feedback loop.”

Matracia, who opened for Rufus Wainwright on select dates of his last tour, told Towleroad that he’s back at home in Indianapolis riding out the pandemic: “Something about being alone in my childhood bedroom has inspired me to get even more candid about personal issues many gay men struggle with but rarely talk about openly, like addiction, anxiety and their relationship to sexuality.”