Suburban Karen Has Violent Meltdown Over Black Family’s Gender Reveal Party: WATCH

A white Saratoga, California woman kicked a car, bashed a screen door, and assaulted someone filming her meltdown over a black family’s gender reveal party.

KRON reports: “A family was coming together at a home for a small backyard get-together. The home doesn’t belong to them but they were invited to host the small celebration there. The backyard of the home on Saratoga Glen Court was being used as rental. One neighbor didn’t want it to happen and got violent trying to shut it down. Elijah Johnson and his family were visiting from Sacramento for the small celebration. … Johnson feels like the situation was racially motivated because he and his family are Black and holding a celebration in a predominantly white neighborhood.”

The homeowner told KRON said the woman’s anger was more likely COVID-related, though she wasn’t wearing a mask. Either way, it was an extreme reaction.