Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Endorses Biden, Slamming Trump in Brutal Op-Ed, Lincoln Project Ad: WATCH

Michael Steele, former Chair of the Republican Party, has endorsed Joe Biden for president, writing in an op-ed that “America has watched as the Republican Party stopped pursuing its animating principles of freedom and opportunity” and “given up its voice on things that mattered and instead bent the arc of the party towards the baser motives of one man, who is neither a Republican nor a conservative.”

Wrote Steele: “Rather than binding up the nation’s wounds, Trump exacerbates division. Rather than standing up to the world’s dictators, Trump cravenly seeks the favor of thugs. Rather than fostering free enterprise, Trump embraces economic principles not only outdated in Lincoln’s time, but made even worse today by a leader who lost close to a billion dollars in a single year running a casino. Rather than seeking to build on the legacy of the Republican Party’s founders, of which Trump is surely ignorant, Trump has posited a single purpose for the GOP — the celebration of him.”

Added Steele: “I long to restore that trust with the American people. However, what many inside and outside the GOP fail to grasp now is that our lack of standing with the American people is not the fault of our ideals or the principles we espouse, but rather due to our failure to stand up against the arrogance of power and the erosion of our principles.”

Steele also appeared in a new Lincoln Project ad: