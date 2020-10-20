Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Comes Out as Bisexual: WATCH

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual in a new interview. She also talks about bingeing the Netflix series

Said Baskin to the UK’s Pink News: I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband. As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything.”

“It’s not a matter of what your sexual preferences are,” she said of Joe Exotic. “This man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life and that it’s all about him it doesn’t have anything to do with any of the communities he may associate himself with. He’s an embarrassment to the human community.”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual 🌈 pic.twitter.com/OXFDNs8bAz — PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 20, 2020

Baskin told PN that she first became involved with the LGBTQ community in the ’80s: “I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community. It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then.”

“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did.” Baskin added. “I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realised] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”