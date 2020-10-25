Mike Pence Refusing to Quarantine Despite Chief of Staff, Other Aides Testing Positive for COVID — VIDEO

Vice President Mike Pence is refusing to quarantine and will continue on the campaign trail despite multiple staffers close to him testing positive for coronavirus.

The New York Times reports Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short tested positive earlier today. At least three other members of his staff have tested positive in recent days.

Pence’s press secretary Devin O’Malley said in a statement that the Vice President and wife Karen Pence tested negative today and that Pence would “maintain his schedule in accordance with CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

In an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was challenged on Pence’s decision to continue campaigning.

After several aides, including his chief of staff, tested positive for Covid-19, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says VP Pence will keep campaigning: "Essential personnel, whether it's the Vice President of the United States or anyone else, has to continue on"

In the interview, Meadows declared “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”