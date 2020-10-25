SNL’s The Village People Has a Message for ‘YMCA’ Dancing Trump — WATCH

“Well if you’ve been watching the Trump rallies, you’ve probably noticed Trump dancing to The Village People,” says Weekend Update host Colin Jost.

WATCH: President Trump dances to the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." as his rally in Waukesha, WI wraps. pic.twitter.com/fVvC9Oroap — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2020

“Yeah it’s wonderful,” Jost notes sarcastically. “Here now with a message in response to Donald Trump are The Village People.”

Back in February, the real Village People said that while they’d “prefer our music be kept out of politics,” Trump was within his rights to use songs like “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man” at events.

“Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music.” read the statement. “Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation.”