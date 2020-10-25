SNL’s Kate McKinnon Warns of the Horrors of 2020 as Psychic from Last Year: WATCH

In a darkly humorous flashback skit on last night’s SNL, four friends decide to go to a psychic in 2019 who has visions of a troubling future filled with disinfectants, adult coloring books, and a masturbating Jeffrey Toobin.

“I actually sense a lot of fun travel in your future,” said the psychic, played by Kate McKinnon, to Bowen Yang’s character.

“You do? Ok good!” Bowen responds. “Actually me and my boyfriend are planning to fly to Paris in May.”

“Ah that’s fun!” replies the psychic. “But no, I don’t see you flying to Paris. I see you driving to Kentucky and you are peeing inside a bag in the car because you are afraid to use the gas station bathroom.”

Watch the full skit below.