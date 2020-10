CNN’s Anderson Cooper was covering the Donald Trump rally in Florida on Monday night when Gary Tuchman pointed out that the Village People’s “Macho Man” was playing in the background. Anderson’s series of expressions as Tuchman continued to explain that most of the crowd was not wearing masks provided the perfect accompaniment.

Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR — Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020

As we reported earlier, Trump threatened to kiss all the men and women in the audience.

And there was more Village People at the end of the night.

This angle of the ymca dance is the most mesmerizing pic.twitter.com/MYaRyK5apA October 13, 2020