‘Dexter’ Revival, Rupert Murdoch’s Prediction, a COVID Thanksgiving, Ice Cube, Elvira, Sexual ‘Preference’, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

LANDSLIDE. Rupert Murdoch predicts Trump will suffer great defeat. “The Australian-born billionaire is disgusted by Trump’s handling of COVID-19, remarking that the president is his own worst enemy, that he is not listening to advice about how best to handle the pandemic, and that he’s creating a never-ending crisis for his administration, according to three people who have spoken with Murdoch.”

VOTING PSA OF THE DAY. “I ain’t goin to play with these hoes.”

WISCONSIN. Bar owner in ICU with COVID now says he wants to punch Trump: “I just want to punch him. I always had to keep my politics to myself, but from where I’m sitting now? Those days are over. I shouldn’t be here. I’m just frustrated with the president — the nonchalantness of this virus. They should be afraid. It’s nothing to mess with.”

AT LEAST 2,531 ADS. Trump campaign ran photoshopped Biden ads on Facebook: “Despite Facebook’s policy against manipulated media in ads, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign ran thousands of Facebook ads in the last three months that feature manipulated photos of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Over 2,500 ads feature images in which Biden’s coloring and facial features have been edited to make him appear older, while more than a thousand other ads were edited to add an earpiece to images of Biden while accusing him of possibly cheating during the debate.”

THANKSGIVING. Fauci issues warning: “Given the fluid and dynamic nature of what’s going on right now in the spread and the uptick of infections, I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings, particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or their underlying condition. You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.”

LONG COVID. Reports of COVID never going away persist: “According to UK-based patient group LongCovidSOS, data from a King’s College London-devised symptom tracker app shows that 10% of COVID-19 patients remain unwell after three weeks, and up to 5% may continue to be sick for months.”

ICE CUBE. Is the rapper full MAGA or just being conned by Trumpers?

MISTRESS OF THE DARK. Elvira pleads with you not to cancel Halloween.

GUCCI. Lady Gaga set to begin filming new movie in March alongside Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.

TEAM BIDEN. Stop the jockeying for cabinet posts: “Members of the transition team have been fuming at the recent flood of stories listing people in contention for the top spots should Biden win the presidential race next month, according to Democratic officials who have spoken to them. They warn that the efforts could backfire, knocking those participating out of contention for high-profile posts.”

‘PREFERENCE’ Merriam -Webster changed its dictionary definition to offensive after exchange between Senator Mazie Hirono and Amy Coney Barrett. Here’s the entry.

WACKO WINGNUT THEORY OF THE DAY. Pastor Rick Wiles says the COVID super spreader event at the White House Rose Garden was the work of a weaponized miniature drone.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles says that Trump got COVID as a result of an assassination attempt carried out by miniature drone "that was weaponized to spray an aerosol in the Rose Garden." pic.twitter.com/dsgFXD1MWI — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 14, 2020

MICHIGAN. Effort to ban LGBTQ discrimination advances: “A ballot drive has turned in more than 483,000 signatures for an initiative to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people in Michigan by amending the state’s civil rights law. If election officials determine roughly 340,000 are valid, the bill would be placed before the Republican-led Legislature, where similar legislation has long stalled. If lawmakers did not adopt the measure within 40 days, it would go to a statewide vote in November 2022.”

DEXTER. Revival in the works at Showtime: “Showtime drama Dexter is being revived for a 10 episode limited series with Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips set to return!”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Sylvie’s Love.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Monster Hunter.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. Soul.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Pentatonix “Be My Eyes”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. taylerhillf4f