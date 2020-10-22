Schumer Says Dems Will Boycott Senate Panel Vote to Advance SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Senator Mitch McConnell (R) / Senator Chuck Schumer (D)

Democrats will boycott Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote to advance the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Chuck Schumer announced late Wednesday.

Democrats will boycott the illegitimate markup tomorrow of Judge Barrett’s nomination in Judiciary and not provide the quorum required



Health care is at stake. Rights are at stake.



But the GOP's showing they're concerned only with raw political power



We will not stop fighting October 21, 2020

I am forcing a vote to adjourn the Senate until after the November election.



We are not going to have business as usual here in the Senate while the Republicans try to use an illegitimate process to jam through a Supreme Court nominee. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 21, 2020

Still, given the Republican majority in the Senate, Barrett’s nomination is expected to advance.

The AP reports: “Democrats have said they will boycott the vote in protest, but majority Republicans say they will proceed anyway under the panel’s rules. … Republicans are expected to easily confirm Barrett once her nomination reaches the Senate. … Still, senators will have to pass through several procedural steps before the final tally. In addition to boycotting the committee hearing, Democrats objecting to the nomination are expected to force multiple floor votes over the weekend, potentially keeping Republican senators in Washington who would otherwise be at home campaigning.”