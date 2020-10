Wednesday night’s debate between vice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris covered a lot of ground, but the ground that dominated debate buzz was the stiff- silvery helmet of hair on Pence’s head as a fly landed on it and stayed there for two minutes and three seconds. Biden even fundraised off of it.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

More reactions:

the fly knew it's 2 minute limit pic.twitter.com/eNwQrxxscy — Danielle πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ (@DanielleForPA) October 8, 2020

Chromatica II into 911 but it's a fly landing on Mike Pence's head pic.twitter.com/5ivwe7Aj0w October 8, 2020



The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020

that fly hung around for a while pic.twitter.com/FTjJdLE697 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 8, 2020

*Relatively normal debate*



WAIT IS THAT A FLY#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/91qXG2Bd5r — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 8, 2020

The fly on the phone with his friends like β€œYasss bitch did you see me on TV??” pic.twitter.com/XYDkXDQj4g — Kwan 🌊 #BLM (@KwanWho) October 8, 2020

That fly was just vibin up there pic.twitter.com/XfvexBZEbL — adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) October 8, 2020

Give that fly a SAG Award. — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 8, 2020

The whole of these United States of America, Republicans and Democrats alike, needed that fly. It was a gift from God’s celestial shore. Just a few more weary days and then. I’ll fly away. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 8, 2020

PROTECT THE FLY AT ALL COSTS — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

I think we can all agree the winner of tonight’s #VPDebate was Jeff Goldblum. pic.twitter.com/dIKP4Q7ubQ — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 8, 2020

Twitter never ever ceases to amaze



1st Debate – Why are they yelling and interrupting? Talk about the issues! This is harmful to the country!



2nd Debate – Talks about issues



Twitter – THE FLY! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2020

Kamala/Fly 2024 — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 8, 2020

Who will play the kamikaze fly on SNL? — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 8, 2020

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that debate hall… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2020