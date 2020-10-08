Pence Dodges Question on Peaceful Transfer of Power: WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence dodged a question about what he “would personally do” if “Biden is declared the winner and President Trump refuses to accept a peaceful transfer of power.”

Said Pence: “First and foremost, I think we’re going to win this election. … When you talk about accepting the outcome of the election, I must tell you, Senator, your party has spent the last three and a half years trying to overturn the results of the last election. It’s amazing. When Joe Biden was vice president of the United States the FBI actually spied on President Trump and my campaign. … We’ve all seen the avalanche what you put the country through for the better part of three years until you found there was no collusion, no obstruction, case closed…”

Fact-check: There has been no evidence that Obama spied on Trump’s campaign.

Asked what he'd do if Trump doesn't accept a peaceful transfer of power, Pence admonishes Harris that "your party has spent the last 3.5 years trying to overturn the results of the previous election." He then lies about the FBI "spying" on Trump's campaign. pic.twitter.com/EKp7wcgxyn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020