Pete Buttigieg Drops the Mic on Pence in FOX News Pre-Debate Interview: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg showed why he was chosen to stand-in for Mike Pence for Kamala Harris’s debate preparation, in an appearance on FOX News Wednesday night. Buttigieg was grilled about Harris’s position on Medicare but did a quick about face to nail Pence for his hypocrisy.

Said Buttigieg: “There’s a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates. And if people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star … or how he feels about the immigration policy he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game we can do it all night but I think what most Americans want to hear about is are our families going to be better protected than they have been by this president who has failed to secure America in the face of one of the most dangerous things ever to happen our country.”