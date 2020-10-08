Trump: ‘I’m Not Gonna Waste My Time on a Virtual Debate’ — WATCH

Donald Trump told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning that he would not do a virtual debate after The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the new format.
Said Trump, who claims he “beat [Joe Biden] easily” in the first disastrous debate: “That’s not acceptable to us. … I’m not gonna do a virtual debate. I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating’s about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who has tested positive for COVID, released a statement as well: “We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”
More clips from Trump’s interview: