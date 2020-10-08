Trump: ‘I’m Not Gonna Waste My Time on a Virtual Debate’ — WATCH

Donald Trump told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning that he would not do a virtual debate after The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the new format.

Said Trump, who claims he “beat [Joe Biden] easily” in the first disastrous debate: “That’s not acceptable to us. … I’m not gonna do a virtual debate. I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating’s about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate" — Trump, on with Maria Bartiromo, begins his first post-coronavirus interview by saying he's pulling out of the second debate. (He sounds a little hoarse.) pic.twitter.com/R43JSszfll October 8, 2020

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who has tested positive for COVID, released a statement as well: “We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”

Trump campaign will hold a rally instead of doing the 2nd debate remotely, says campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also has coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/jzXhJByfcf October 8, 2020

More clips from Trump’s interview:

"Remember this: when you catch it you get better, and then you're immune" — this is a lie. There are already documented cases of people getting coronavirus twice. pic.twitter.com/auXWPN5F90 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

"I met with Gold Star families. I didn't want to cancel that … I can't say, 'back up' … they wanna hug me and they wanna kiss me, and they do" — Trump on now suggesting Gold Start families gave him coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7F2dBzRFgi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

"Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes — the greatest political crime in history of our country — then we'll get little satisfaction … and that includes Obama and that includes Biden" — Trump calls for Obama and Biden to be charged with crimes pic.twitter.com/g4hVYx98ZJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020