Shangela, Bob, Eureka, and Drag Stars From All 50 States Team Up to Get Out the Vote: WATCH

Drag stars from all 50 states and D.C. are joining forces to urge LGBTQ people and supporters to vote in a new video from GLAAD and the producers of HBO’s new unscripted series We’re Here.
Featuring We’re Here hosts and Drag Race alums Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara alongside other talent, the video points viewers to GLAAD’s Voting Action Center to check registration, request mail-in ballots, and become a digital door knocker to spread the word about what’s at stake in this election.
The “We’re Here. We’re Queer. #WeVote.” roll call video features drag queens, drag kings, transgender and non-binary talent including:
Alabama: Sam Star
Alaska: Gigi Monroe
Arizona: Tempest Dujour
Arkansas: Inertia the Movement
California: Landon Cider
Colorado: Alice Glamoure
Connecticut: Mia E. Z’lay
Delaware: Magnolia Applebottom
Florida: Queef Latina
Georgia: Celeste Holmes
Hawaii: Sasha Colby
Idaho: Ursula
Illinois: Tenderoni
Indiana: Miss Mossy Stone
Iowa: Domita Sanchez, Vana B
Kansas: Brown Sugar
Kentucky: Uma Jewels
Louisiana: Luna Rei
Maine: Cherry Lemonade
Maryland: Sue Nami
Massachusetts: Laila McQueen
Michigan: Gabriella Stratton Galore
Minnesota: Allota Shots
Mississippi: Lexis D’Ville
Missouri: Crystal Methyd
Montana: JuicyBouviér St. James
Nebraska: Persephone Shakers
Nevada: London Adour, Asia King, Anetra
New Hampshire: Ivy League
New Jersey: Olivia Lux
New Mexico: Lady Shug
New York: Shequida Hall, Brita Filter
North Carolina: Amazing Grace
North Dakota: Kara Fiyera
Ohio: Virginia West
Oklahoma: Londenn D Raine
Oregon: Flawless Shade
Pennsylvania: Vinchelle
Rhode Island: Phaedra Phaded
South Carolina: Patti O Furniture
South Dakota: Maddix Wild
Tennessee: Wendy Williams
Texas: Violet S’arblue
Utah: Madazon Can Can
Vermont: Shani Stoddard
Virginia: Jessica Jade
Washington: Luchi
Washington, D.C.: Vagenesis
West Virginia: Jade C. Stone
Wisconsin: Anya Knees
Wyoming: Temple Ceiling