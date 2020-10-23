Shangela, Bob, Eureka, and Drag Stars From All 50 States Team Up to Get Out the Vote: WATCH

Drag stars from all 50 states and D.C. are joining forces to urge LGBTQ people and supporters to vote in a new video from GLAAD and the producers of HBO’s new unscripted series We’re Here.

Featuring We’re Here hosts and Drag Race alums Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara alongside other talent, the video points viewers to GLAAD’s Voting Action Center to check registration, request mail-in ballots, and become a digital door knocker to spread the word about what’s at stake in this election.

The “We’re Here. We’re Queer. #WeVote.” roll call video features drag queens, drag kings, transgender and non-binary talent including:

Alabama: Sam Star

Alaska: Gigi Monroe

Arizona: Tempest Dujour

Arkansas: Inertia the Movement

California: Landon Cider

Colorado: Alice Glamoure

Connecticut: Mia E. Z’lay

Delaware: Magnolia Applebottom

Florida: Queef Latina

Georgia: Celeste Holmes

Hawaii: Sasha Colby

Idaho: Ursula

Illinois: Tenderoni

Indiana: Miss Mossy Stone

Iowa: Domita Sanchez, Vana B

Kansas: Brown Sugar

Kentucky: Uma Jewels

Louisiana: Luna Rei

Maine: Cherry Lemonade

Maryland: Sue Nami

Massachusetts: Laila McQueen

Michigan: Gabriella Stratton Galore

Minnesota: Allota Shots

Mississippi: Lexis D’Ville

Missouri: Crystal Methyd

Montana: JuicyBouviér St. James

Nebraska: Persephone Shakers

Nevada: London Adour, Asia King, Anetra

New Hampshire: Ivy League

New Jersey: Olivia Lux

New Mexico: Lady Shug

New York: Shequida Hall, Brita Filter

North Carolina: Amazing Grace

North Dakota: Kara Fiyera

Ohio: Virginia West

Oklahoma: Londenn D Raine

Oregon: Flawless Shade

Pennsylvania: Vinchelle

Rhode Island: Phaedra Phaded

South Carolina: Patti O Furniture

South Dakota: Maddix Wild

Tennessee: Wendy Williams

Texas: Violet S’arblue

Utah: Madazon Can Can

Vermont: Shani Stoddard

Virginia: Jessica Jade

Washington: Luchi

Washington, D.C.: Vagenesis

West Virginia: Jade C. Stone

Wisconsin: Anya Knees

Wyoming: Temple Ceiling