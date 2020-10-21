Pope Francis calls for civil unions for gay couples in a new documentary called Francesco, about his life and ministry. The remarks are “his clearest support to date for the issue,” according to the Washington Post.

America magazine reports: “The filmmaker, Evgeny Afineevsky, asked Pope Francis during an interview for the documentary about the place of L.G.B.T. Catholics in the church. Francis reemphasized his belief that L.G.B.T. people should be made to feel welcome in the church.”

Said the pontiff in the film: “Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it. … What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.”