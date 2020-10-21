Starbucks Karen Explodes in Racist ‘Trump 2020’ Tirade After Being Asked to Put on Mask: WATCH

A white woman at a Starbucks in Santee, California was filmed attacking a black barista who asked her to put on a face mask. The customer was wearing the mask, which said Trump 2020 on it, below her chin.

“You’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter,” the woman said to the barista. “F**k Black Lives Matter.”

“And you’ll have to keep your mask on when you come back again, so I’m sorry,” the barista replied.

“It’s not a law,” the woman protested, “it’s not a law and I can show you the penal code and everything. It’s a hoax! I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask! This is America and I don’t have to do what you say. Trump 2020!”

After exiting the store, the woman returned to yell “F**k Black Lives Matter” one more time.