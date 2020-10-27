Rep. Jim Jordan Takes Swipe at Hillary Clinton in Childish House Judiciary Committee Tweet Gloating Over Amy Coney Barrett

Rep. Jim Jordan, whose office runs the House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, took a classless swipe at Hillary Clinton in a tweet on Monday gloating over the confirmation of SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Thursday was Clinton’s birthday.
Tweeted the House Judiciary account: “Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!”
But class or tact can’t be expected from a corrupt Republican and former wrestling coach who for years ignored the sexual abuse against his own athletes.