Sacha Baron Cohen Crashes Mike Pence’s CPAC Speech Disguised as Trump in ‘Borat 2:’ WATCH

The trickster from Kazakhstan is back. Sacha Baron Cohen is back up to his political antics in the new trailer for Borat 2, which is set to hit U.S. tv screens on October 23 on Amazon Prime. In the sequel to the 2006 film, now-world-famous Borat returns to the U.S. to try and find his daughter a husband. On his journey he runs into the COVID pandemic and makes a mockery of the Trump administration.

Indiewire adds: “Cohen shot the ‘Borat’ sequel in secret over the summer. Fans of the comedian started to wonder what he was up to after news broke in June that Cohen crashed a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, and convinced the crowd to sing a racist song with him. Cohen appeared dressed in overalls and a fake beard and sang about injecting kids with the ‘Wuhan flu.’ The event was for the Washington Three Percenters, a far-right militia group known for its gun advocacy.”