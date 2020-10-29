Tucker Carlson’s ‘Damning Hunter Biden Documents’ Got Lost in the Mail: WATCH October 29, 2020 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment FOX News host Tucker Carlson told viewers on Wednesday night that the “damning Hunter Biden documents” that were meant to prove the Biden family’s alleged corruption had been lost in the mail. It’s all very baffling…. Worst October Surprise of all time https://t.co/8oSoVzgwFQ— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2020 Anyone pondering the possibility Tucker Carlson's lost documents story may be setting up a found documents story that has everyone talking about where they went and not where they came from? — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 29, 2020 As suggested in the replies, he may just be seeding a "scandal" he can portion out through the transition period just to have something to talk about when Trump is losing his mind.— Schooley (@Rschooley) October 29, 2020