Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Tucker Carlson’s ‘Damning Hunter Biden Documents’ Got Lost in the Mail: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

FOX News host Tucker Carlson told viewers on Wednesday night that the “damning Hunter Biden documents” that were meant to prove the Biden family’s alleged corruption had been lost in the mail. It’s all very baffling….

Recent Posts