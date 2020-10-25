Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Jim Carey’s Biden Face Off In Second ‘And Praise Jesus Final’ Debate on SNL: WATCH

SNL brought back Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and Jim Carey’s Joe Biden for the second “and praise Jesus final” presidential debate of 2020.

“Tonight we have a mute button because it was either that or tranquilizer darts and the president has a very high tolerance for those after his COVID treatment,” said debate moderator Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph).

“Look I had it and it was very mean to me,” said Trump. “But I beat it and now the doctors say I can never die.”

Trump later declares he “takes full responsibility for the coronavirus even though it came from China on a plane piloted by Nancy Pelosi filled with Mexicans, which was shot down over Pedo Island.”

Biden responds “That’s a bunch of malarkey!” to which Welker announces is the first instance of the signature buzzword being used.

“If you’re playing Biden Bingo at home, take a shot.”

Later, when Trump is asked to elaborate on his vague healthcare plan, he admits “I’d love to show the plan but I can’t because it’s under audit like my taxes, and if you don’t believe me you can talk to my lawyer Rudy Guliani.”

Cut to Guliani (Kate McKinnon) making suggestive hand motions in a nod to his cringey Borat 2 appearance.

“What? What?” says Guliani turning to the camera. “No, it’s not what it looks like. My microphone was stuck…on my balls.”

Watch the full skit below.