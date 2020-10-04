‘#Staged’ Trends on Twitter as WH Releases Photos of Trump Signing Blank Piece of Paper in Hospital

The hashtag “#staged” trended on Twitter Sunday morning after the White House released photos of Trump “working” at the hospital.
Examination of the EXIF data of the photos by one journalist showed that the two photos, which were shot in separate locations, one with jacket on and one with jacket off, were taken 20 minutes apart.
A closer examination of the photos showed that he was merely signing his name on a blank piece of paper.
Ivanka described him as “RELENTLESS!” for signing the blank piece of paper.
Trump also released a new video: