‘#Staged’ Trends on Twitter as WH Releases Photos of Trump Signing Blank Piece of Paper in Hospital

The hashtag “#staged” trended on Twitter Sunday morning after the White House released photos of Trump “working” at the hospital.

The photos released by the WH tonight of the president working at Walter Reed were taken 10 minutes apart at 5:25:59 pm and 5:35:40 pm ET Saturday, according to the EXIF data embedded in both @AP wire postings that were shared by the White House this evening. pic.twitter.com/EzeqIkGdf7 — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) October 4, 2020

Examination of the EXIF data of the photos by one journalist showed that the two photos, which were shot in separate locations, one with jacket on and one with jacket off, were taken 20 minutes apart.

A closer examination of the photos showed that he was merely signing his name on a blank piece of paper.

He’s writing his name on a blank piece of paper. #Staged pic.twitter.com/DOByQB40QA October 4, 2020

Picture 1, from the video he sent from Walter Reed. Picture 2, supposedly also from Walter Reed. Two different rooms in a hospital, both with big wooden conference tables? I don’t think so. Picture 2 was in the White House. #staged pic.twitter.com/dNt7OO3Zbi — Fi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AsenathMagic) October 4, 2020

Ivanka described him as “RELENTLESS!” for signing the blank piece of paper.

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

Trump also released a new video: