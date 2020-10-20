Tyler Posey Talks About Attending Sex Parties, Messing Around with Guys, and Getting Pegged

Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey zoomed in for an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show, telling the hosts he went through a rough patch and fell out with everyone he loved, said he’s 71 days sober with no marijuana, no alcohol, and no other drugs even though he recently attended a sex party with lines of cocaine, mushroom chocolates, and holy water (shots with Molly).

Posey said he loves himself “for the first time in forever.” The actor said he also recently went to a sex club but didn’t participate, though he has in the past when he was abusing substances.

Posey also talked about coming out: “I woke up one morning and I saw all this stuff on Instagram about these transsexual women who were being beaten and harassed, and there were a bunch of people that were filming the whole entire interaction and laughing at them. There were like a whole group of people and that pissed me off so much. And I was just kind of shedding light on that, because I didn’t hear about it. It was like a week — I was a week late on the whole entire thing, I think. So, I didn’t really know about it. And so I thought if I didn’t know, maybe other people didn’t know. So originally I was just shedding light on that, through whatever way that I could. And then, I was hit with wanting just to come out myself with that whole thing and be honest about it.”

“I know there’s a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f**king get rid of that stigma of — you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with and it doesn’t affect you and it doesn’t affect them,” Posey added. “And you know, the world’s f**king weird and it should be. And there’s too much stigmas on everything and sexuality, especially. And so, I don’t know, I really didn’t have a plan for saying that sh*t. I just felt compelled.”

Posey has also been speaking out on his OnlyFans account, telling followers about hooking up with guys, and getting pegged.

tyler posey saying he’s been pegged… omg show hole pic.twitter.com/vmxBQjUcyt — ً (@luizyblue) October 19, 2020