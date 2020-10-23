Trump Mocks Reporter for Wearing Mask in Oval Office: ‘That’s the Largest Mask I Think I’ve Ever Seen’ — VIDEO

Surrounded by maskless cabinet officials during an Oval Office call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, President Trump couldn’t resist an opportunity to further jeopardize public health messaging by taking a swipe at Reuters’ reporter Jeff Mason, who was masked.
“This is Jeff Mason. He’s got a mask on that’s the largest mask I think I’ve ever seen,” joked Trump as the sycophants chuckled behind him. “So I don’t know if you can hear him.”
Observers including former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Mother Jones reporter David Corn were understandably furious.
If you caught the opening of last night’s debate, you may have noticed Trump not wearing his mask there either.