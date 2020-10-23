Trump Mocks Reporter for Wearing Mask in Oval Office: ‘That’s the Largest Mask I Think I’ve Ever Seen’ — VIDEO

Surrounded by maskless cabinet officials during an Oval Office call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, President Trump couldn’t resist an opportunity to further jeopardize public health messaging by taking a swipe at Reuters’ reporter Jeff Mason, who was masked.

“This is Jeff Mason. He’s got a mask on that’s the largest mask I think I’ve ever seen,” joked Trump as the sycophants chuckled behind him. “So I don’t know if you can hear him.”

Pool report on the Trump announcement: "They and almost all Trump officials here are maskless. Perhaps 40-50 people in Oval right now." October 23, 2020

Observers including former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Mother Jones reporter David Corn were understandably furious.

This kind of stuff discourages mask-wearing and that literally kills people. What a schmuck. Trump just doesn't care if you die. https://t.co/MVmiS0HRWL October 23, 2020

An office, crowded with people, Trump’s team not wearing masks. And then he mocks a reporter for wearing one. ON THE DAY AFTER RECORD COVID CASES IN US. What is wrong with these people?



Trump Mocks Reuters' Jeff Mason for Wearing Mask in Oval Office https://t.co/lNA1WgvlpW — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 23, 2020

If you caught the opening of last night’s debate, you may have noticed Trump not wearing his mask there either.