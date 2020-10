Donald Trump on Tuesday night tweeted a photo of Joe Biden in a wheelchair created to mock the vice president as elderly and disabled.

Two separate polls published last week showed Biden leading Trump among voters 65 and older by more than 20 points.

Axios reports: “Senior citizens are America’s most reliable voters โ€” and a group that’s been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s gains with seniors just weeks before Election Day could give him an edge in voter turnout.”