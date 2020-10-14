‘#BoycottNBC’ Trends After Network Announces Thursday Town Hall with Trump at Exact Same Time as Biden’s, on Night President Refused to Debate

Twitter rang out in reaction to NBC News’ announcement that it would hold a Town Hall event with Donald Trump on Thursday night, at the same time Joe Biden was holding his own ABC News Town Hall event in Philadelphia, because Trump had said he wouldn’t participate in a virtual debate between the two candidates.

#BoycottNBC began trending on social media Wednesday morning in reaction to the news.

NBC News reports: “During the one-hour town hall at 8:00 p.m. ET, Guthrie will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters. It will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations. NBC News said it has received a statement by Dr. Clifford Lane, Clinical Director at the National Institutes of Health, indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed Trump’s recent medical data, including a PCR test collected and analyzed by NIH on Tuesday, and have concluded ‘with a high degree of confidence’ that the president is ‘not shedding infectious virus.'”