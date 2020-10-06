Lincoln Project Releases Grim ‘Hospital’ Ad as Trump Lies Again About COVID and Flu: ‘We Are Learning to Live With It!’ — WATCH

Donald Trump on Tuesday morning unleashed another lie about COVID and the flu, tweeting, “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Politico reports: “In fact, the most deaths to have resulted from a flu season in the U.S. over the past decade is estimated to be roughly 61,000 in 2017-2018, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 200,000 Americans have died from Covid since the virus emerged early this year.”

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group co-founded by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, released a new ad Tuesday morning highlighting the grim reality for many Americans.