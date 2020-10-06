Michelle Obama Blasts Trump in ‘Closing Argument’ for Biden: ‘We Can’t Trust This President to Tell Us the Truth About Anything’ — WATCH

Michelle Obama slammed Donald Trump in a new “closing argument” video for Joe Biden.

“If we want to regain any kind of stability, we have to ensure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged on this election,” said Obama.

Obama criticized Trump’s “constant downplaying of the importance of masks and social distancing” and the president’s “relentless pressure” to reopen schools while people are still in danger.

“We simply can’t trust this president to tell us the truth about anything,” Obama added. “It’s painful to think that months into this crisis, this is still where we are, with no clear plan, no peace of mind, and the worst part is, it didn’t have to be like this. Look around the world.”

Trump is “a man who knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear… who, in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, doubled down on division and resentment…” Obama added.

Obama also highlighted Trump calling fallen service members losers and suckers while he dodged military service himself.

Obama also warned about Trump’s handling of the crisis around racial injustice: “What the president is doing is, once again, patently false, it’s morally wrong, and, yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work.”

Obama touted Biden’s experience, family life, and response to personal tragedies, contrasting the Democratic candidate with Trump, who “has devoted his life to enriching himself, his family, and other wealthy people.”

“He boasts about gains in the stock market, but when you look at the lives of regular folks, whether it’s creating blue-collar jobs, making health care more affordable, protecting the environmen, keeping our families safe from gun violence let alone the coronavirus—there’s nothing much to brag about,” Obama added.

“By contrast,” Obama continued, “Joe Biden has lived his life guided by values and principles that mirror ones that most Americans can recognize. I know Joe… he’s a good man who understands the struggles of everyday folks.”