Trump Whines About TV Coverage of COVID as US Hits New Infection Record: ‘That’s All I Hear About Now’ — VIDEO

At a rally in Lumberton, North Carolina today, President Trump had a lot of lies on his mind.

Trump teed up his usual list of falsehoods— getting Mexico to pay for the wall, saving “Merry Christmas”—but his bit about how we’re “rounding the turn” on coronavirus was particularly troubling in light of the fact that it comes just a day after the U.S set a new record for single-day infections.

In his speech, Trump criticized North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper for taking steps to limit the virus’s spread and called on supporters to vote for his challenger, the state’s current Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest. Recent polls have Cooper up by double digits in his bid for reelection.

Trump also took aim at the news media for its focus on COVID.

"All I know is, for a little while, for at least 4 months, I can run in there and kiss every one of you, men and women." — Trump on his purported 'immunity' after having Covid



In the next breath Trump (falsely) suggests that coronavirus testing causes cases pic.twitter.com/CpGKYLHNoI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

No word yet on what recent major, unreported plane crash Trump is referring to.