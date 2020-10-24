Maskless LGBT Trump Supporters March in West Hollywood Chanting ‘Four More Years!’ — VIDEO

A group of LGBT conservatives took to the streets of West Hollywood Friday night to show their support for Donald Trump. The march, organized by the Log Cabin Republicans, was billed as “Gays and Housewives Take Over WeHo” and attracted some 50-70 supporters.

WEHOVille reports the marchers “walked along Santa Monica Boulevard, attracting some angry shouts from people dining al fresco outside Fiesta Cantina, and also walked down Robertson Boulevard past the Abbey.”

Videos posted on social media showed few, if any, of the rally-goers wearing masks, which is against local ordinance. Chants of “Gays for Trump!” “Freedom!” and “Four More Years!” can be heard in the clips.

Walking by the long line outside The Abby pic.twitter.com/roSJGmojSV — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 24, 2020

No reported sightings of Tiffany Trump were made.