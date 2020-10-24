Obama Hits Trump for Walking Out of 60 Minutes Interview: ‘You Ain’t All That Tough’ — WATCH

Barack Obama held nothing back at a drive-in rally in Florida on Saturday, delivering a scathing takedown of his successor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He doesn’t have a plan, and doesn’t take responsibility for what’s happening across the country,” said Obama. “The rest of us have to live with the consequences of what he’s done.”

The former president also dinged Trump for his contentious interview with 60 Minutes in which the president whined of “tough questions.”

Listen to how much Obama relishes delivering these lines. "When @60Minutes and Lesley Stahl are too tough for ya, you ain't all that tough…" pic.twitter.com/JN77XfvZkQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 24, 2020

South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the rally was Obama’s first Florida campaign appearance on behalf of Joe Biden. A poll earlier this week found Biden ahead of Trump in the Sunshine State 49% to 47%, within the margin of error.

Catch the full rally below.