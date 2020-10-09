Trump Rage-Tweets at Gretchen Whitmer After Foiled Kidnap Plot: ‘Rather Than Say Thank You, She Calls Me a White Supremacist!’

Donald Trump exploded at Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer late Thursday after the FBI foiled a domestic terrorist kidnap plot against her by ‘Wolverine Watchmen’ militia members on Thursday. The COVID-stricken president was upset he didn’t get a thank you.

Tweeted Trump: “Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced……today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities……I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!”

Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced… October 9, 2020

…I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

After the FBI announced the arrests in the domestic terror plot against Whitmer, the Democratic governor made a statement directed at Trump and condemning his fomentation of hate: “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimatize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit. Hatred bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan.”

Later on Thursday, Trump campaign official Jason Miller blasted Whitmer: “If we want to talk about hatred, then Gov. Whitmer, go look in the mirror — the fact that she wakes up everyday with such hatred in her heart for President Trump.”

Trump campaign official Jason Miller is on Fox News attacking Gretchen Whitmer, the victim of a kidnapping plot: "If we want to talk about hatred, then Gov. Whitmer, go look in the mirror — the fact that she wakes up everyday with such hatred in her heart for President Trump." pic.twitter.com/sMXv7mgBfa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Whitmer appeared on CNN on Thursday night, and told Erin Burnett: “You know, the fact that after a plot to kidnap and to kill me, this is what they come out with. They start attacking me, as opposed to what good, decent people would do is to check in and say, ‘Are you OK?’ — which is what (Democratic presidential nominee) Joe Biden did.”