Tributes Pour Out After Death of Pioneering Journalist Monica Roberts, Who Gave a Voice to Trans and Black Lives

Tributes poured out on social media Thursday night after it was reported that Monica Roberts, a pioneering trans journalist who authored the blog TransGriot since 2006, had died at the age of 58. Roberts focused on the discrimination and violence experienced by the trans community and the black trans community before anyone else did. We are deeply saddened here at Towleroad to hear of her passing.

In 2019, AJ+ spoke to Roberts about her reporting on the trans community: "I wanted to role model what good coverage looked like." pic.twitter.com/wv91fNqtSo — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 8, 2020

The Daily Beast profiled Roberts and her work in 2019: “Whenever she discovers through Facebook that there’s been a death in the community, she begins investigating, combing through local news reports of recent killings in the area. Often, within half an hour, Roberts can match the name of a slain transgender person to a murder victim who has been identified only by their legal name in local coverage. Then she publishes her findings on her long-running blog TransGriot.”

“Roberts worked closely with the Houston Police Department regarding the treatment of LGBTQ+ victims in criminal cases, and spent much of her time lobbying for transgender rights at the federal, state and local levels,” ABC 13 reported.

Wrote HRC President Alphonso David: “Monica Roberts was an icon and a trailblazing voice for transgender rights, both in her home state of Texas and around the country. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing, and offer our most heartfelt condolences to her friends, family, and loved ones. For decades, Monica has been a fierce leader—bringing light to the injustice transgender people face, especially Black transgender women. She leaves behind a strong, and vital legacy—one that every LGBTQ person and ally should work to honor and advance. Rest in power, Monica, and thank you.”

The sudden death of @TransGriot is a huge loss. Her fierce advocacy for #trans rights was crucial and admirable. Let's vow to remember her and stand in solidarity to advance her work. She worked to stop anti #transgender violence and discrimination. Rest in Power. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 8, 2020

Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings wrote: “Monica was fearless, and she demanded respect for transgender people, no matter who it was. Her love for and her commitment to her community saved lives. Monica Roberts never stopped talking about the violence against transgender women. Her mission to end the misgendering of transgender victims in media to ensure transgender women’s dignity in death was often the only final rites that they received. Monica’s care for those women is her legacy. We send our condolences to Monica’s loved ones and all who knew her. We will remember her as a tireless worker on behalf of our community’s forgotten, and Lambda Legal will continue Monica’s work and honor her legacy by continuing to fight for freedom and justice for our most vulnerable.”

2020…WHEW…had the honor of presenting Monica Roberts with a @glaad award a few years back. Here she is accepting her well deserved acknowledgement for her contributions to our community. I’ll miss that laugh. You won’t be forgotten 💔 Rest in Powerhttps://t.co/vPkOXUgDlZ — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) October 8, 2020

There are Black Trans women who have made me feel like my existence was necessary and my success was possible and Monica Roberts was one of them.



I don’t have a photo with her – because for years I felt ashamed to even speak to her because I wasn’t living my “truth”. pic.twitter.com/3OndUy6Gwa — Dominique Morgan (She/Her) (@dm56892) October 9, 2020

Monica Roberts was one of the first people to feature me in an article. She was always trying to shine a light on the underrepresented and marginalized. I wish she had been celebrated more while she was here. Can you imagine how dope it would have been to see her (1/2) — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) October 9, 2020

“@TransGriot has led the way in sending the message that LGBTQ rights are international human rights, we trans people exist, we are part of the diverse mosaic of human life, and we will not be dehumanised or disrespected by friend, foe or frenemy.”



Rest in power, #MonicaRoberts pic.twitter.com/mfGme90yel — UK BLACK PRIDE (@ukblackpride) October 9, 2020

Monica Roberts came on my show many times over the years. Amazing and powerful and so smart.



Last time she came on was Juneteenth, a great conversation. Always teaching us, and had a great laugh. Will miss her immensely. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 9, 2020

Shocked at this sudden loss. I've been following Monica Roberts's work for over a decade. A tireless fighter for black trans rights, a woman who spoke her mind and did the work. Rest in power, Monica. https://t.co/yiHmH3bL09 — A.B. Silvera (@ab_silvera) October 9, 2020

With her community activism & award-winning reporting, Monica Roberts changed culture. She inspired a generation of journalists & countless young people who wanted to devote their lives to justice. Her work saved lives. Rest in power to a tireless pioneer. https://t.co/2mcmeoexak — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 9, 2020