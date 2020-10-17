Trump on a Biden Win: ‘Maybe I’ll Have to Leave the Country’ — WATCH

Donald Trump told voters in Macon, Georgia that the humiliation of losing to Joe Biden would be so great that he might leave the country.

Said Trump: “I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I’m going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good.”

“Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.”