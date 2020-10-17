‘One Million Moms’ Attacks Oreo Cookies for Beautiful Ad Celebrating Gay Kids with Loving Homes: WATCH

Oreo Cookies and its parent company Mondelez have been targeted by the American Family Association anti-LGBTQ activist group One Million Moms over a beautiful, heartwarming ad, created for National Coming Out Day, which shows a lesbian bringing her girlfriend to meet her family at her childhood home. Watch it below.

Writes One Million Moms lead harpie Monica Cole: “Oreo and parent company, Mondelez International, have begun airing a gay pride commercial which has absolutely nothing to do with selling cookies. Mondelez International is attempting to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle by using their commercials, such as the most recent Oreo ad featuring a lesbian couple, to brainwash children and adults alike by desensitizing audiences.”

“The ad has a daughter going home to see her family and brings her lesbian lover with her,” adds Cole. “The commercial focuses on the mother approving of her daughter’s girlfriend, but the father is hesitant and has reservations. He later has a change of heart and even displays his acceptance of her lifestyle by painting his picket fence in rainbow colors to further show his approval. The advertisement ends with: ‘A loving world starts with a loving home.’ Followed by: ‘Show you’re a proud parent #PROUDPARENT.’ And the final statement: ‘n collaboration with PFLAG. Oreoproudparent.com.'”

“The company is collaborating with PFLAG and celebrating their LGBTQ advocacy work. It is obvious they are going after our children in a dangerous partnership with PFLAG. PFLAG is the most visible group showing support for LGBTQ youth and acceptance of this lifestyle,” Cole seethes.”

Cole threatens a boycott of Mondelez and its brands “Oreo, belVita, Chips Ahoy!, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Honey Maid, Halls, Philadelphia, Ritz, Sour Patch Kids, Triscuit, Trident gum, and Wheat Thins.”

So you know what you’re picking up at the grocery store this week.