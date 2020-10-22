Trump’s Twitter Password, Court Packing, Susan Sarandon, Haunted Roads, Voting Early, Laura Loomer, The Life Ahead: HOT LINKS

SUPREME COURT. Biden says he’ll put together a bipartisan commission to look at reform of court system. “If elected what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of….bipartisan commission of….scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative, and I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled. And it’s not about court packing. There’s a number of other things that constitutional scholars have debated and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make.”

WATCH: In an interview with Joe Biden for @60Minutes, @CBSEveningNews' @NorahODonnell pressed Biden on his position on so-called "court packing." It's a controversial proposal that would add justices to the Supreme Court, from its current nine.



More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/iFvatE6ZP6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020

GOP POWER SHIFT. Stimulus package exposes rift between Senate, Trump: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has sought to avoid a vote on a massive stimulus package that would badly divide the Senate GOP conference right before Election Day, even as Trump urges Republican senators to ‘go big.’ McConnell told Republican colleagues at a lunch meeting Tuesday that he warned the White House against a vote on a massive stimulus package before election day. He quipped that he knew his message that was delivered in a private meeting would get out to the public very quickly.”

STUDY. 130,000 COVID deaths could have been avoided if Trump had acted. “A new report from Columbia University on COVID-19 deaths estimates that hundreds of thousands of Americans died because the United States’ response to the pandemic was an ‘abject failure,’ particularly the actions of President Donald Trump. With an adequate response, the United States could have avoided tens of thousands of deaths and an incalculable amount of suffering, the researchers said.”

MAGA2020. This was Trump’s Twitter password, and he got hacked.

SUSAN SARANDON. Cher stole my role in The Witches of Eastwick.

HALLOWEEN DRIVE? These are the most haunted roads in the United States.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. The full deposition is HERE.

VOTE EARLY AD OF THE DAY. Barack Obama. “It is going to be close and it could come down to a handful of voters just like you. I’m asking you to bring this thing home. Leave no doubt. Vote early.”

VOTER INTIMIDATION. Armed security guards stand outside Florida polling place: “Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus told 8 On Your Side Wednesday night the two people set up a tent outside an early voting site in downtown St. Petersburg and claimed to be with the Trump campaign.”

LAURA LOOMER. Far-right troll and Florida congressional candidate gets taken down by local news reporter.

More from our @CBS12 interview with Laura Loomer, who calls herself the "most banned woman in the world." She is running for congress in FL District 21.



Tonight at 11pm on CBS 12. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/mrMASmxsuT — Jay O'Brien CBS 12 (@jayobtv) October 22, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Life Ahead.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Beñat Olea.