Trump Planning Saturday Rally 10 Days in to COVID Diagnosis, Hasn’t Yet Tested Negative: WATCH

Trump’s doctor made an announcement late Thursday that the president would be able to safely do public engagements 10 days in to his COVID diagnosis. Shortly thereafter, Trump announced he’s planning to do a rally on Saturday. Neither Trump, nor his doctors, nor Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will say if Trump has tested negative.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told FOX & Friends, “There are medical tests underway that will ensure that when POTUS is back out there, he won’t be able to transmit the virus.”
Dr. Michael Saag told CNN viewers this isn’t right.
Incidentally, this is what Trump sounds like now: