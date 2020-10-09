Trump Planning Saturday Rally 10 Days in to COVID Diagnosis, Hasn’t Yet Tested Negative: WATCH

Trump’s doctor made an announcement late Thursday that the president would be able to safely do public engagements 10 days in to his COVID diagnosis. Shortly thereafter, Trump announced he’s planning to do a rally on Saturday. Neither Trump, nor his doctors, nor Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will say if Trump has tested negative.

Dr. Conley at Walter Reed 3 days ago: “If we get through to MONDAY with him remaining the same—or improving, better yet—then we will take that final deep sigh of relief.”



But he also told us they‘re in uncharted territory because this patient had “the therapies he had so early.” pic.twitter.com/J16NrWVa4E — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 8, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told FOX & Friends, “There are medical tests underway that will ensure that when POTUS is back out there, he won’t be able to transmit the virus.”

"There are medical tests underway that will ensure that when POTUS is back out there, he won't be able to transmit the virus" — Kayleigh McEnany won't say if Trump needs to have a negative coronavirus test before he resumes having rallies, which may happen as soon as tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nxJVng75c2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

Dr. Michael Saag told CNN viewers this isn’t right.

Dr. Michael Saag on Trump wanting to do a Saturday rally: "It's hard to know exactly when the president's symptoms started, I'm assuming Thursday, so Saturday won't be even 10 days. He's really pushing this, and he's putting people at risk if he goes out any time before Sunday." pic.twitter.com/xhXWCFIWX3 — The Recount (@therecount) October 9, 2020

Incidentally, this is what Trump sounds like now: